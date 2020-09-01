TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Area II Command, Onne, Rivers State, said it generated N69, 449,896,709.79 between January and August 2020.

The Outgone Comptroller of the Onne Command, Aliyu Saidu, disclosed this yesterday, during the official handover to his successor, Comptroller Auwal Mohammed, in Onne.

Comptroller Saudi stated that within the period under review, the Command recorded 31 seizures involving 27 containers with total Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N825,435,096.88.

He added that the Onne Command a total of 2,402,776 metric tonnes (MT) of export activities with Free On-Board (FOB) value of $128,711,308.27 within the same period.

According to the outgone comptroller, the Area II, Onne Command recorded the feat through the cooperation with other government agencies and relevant stakeholders.

He stated: “Under my watch, this command has always strived to improve on revenue generating capacity for the federal government. Our achievements are hinged on volume of trade, blocking revenue leakages, level of Port users’ compliance and other factors.

“Officers and men of the Command have resiliently keyed into the stipulated mandate of achieving speedy clearance of cargo while enthusiastically carrying out 100 percent physical examination, which provided needed impulsion of creating an enabling environment to thrive in smooth attainment of trade facilitation”, he noted.

Comptroller Saidu added: “In view of menace of smuggling to the nation and its scourge on lives and security of the citizenry, the Command left nothing to chance to curb the ugly cankerworm, which has eaten deep into our country by the perpetrators, their agents and collaborators”.

Responding, the new Comptroller of the Command, Mohammed,

asked for maximum cooperation from the officers and men, so that the area would achieve their revenue target.

He disclosed that a monthly target of over

N11 billion would be expected from the Command, adding that he would leverage on the success record of his predecessor to meet the target.

Mohammed, however, disclosed that he would soon launch a new mantra called due process, to effectively achieve the set target.