Tony John, Port Harcourt and Steve Agbota

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Onne, Rivers State, has generated over N94billion in 2018, which was about 80 per cent of annual target of N117.8 billion. Its Area Controller, Comptroller Aliyu Galadima Saidu, disclosed this yesterday, in Port Harcourt, saying that the command raked in N373.2 billion, more than the amount generated in 2017. Comptroller Saidu said that within the period under review, the command recorded 61 remarkable seizures of various items such as 9 x 40 ft containers of Tramadol, Hyergra, Diclofenac and Analgesic tablets of different types. Also, he stated 64 of 20 ft containers of foreign parboiled rice and other items, like military uniforms, boots and caps with a total Duty Paid Value (DPV) of 1,6 billion, were seized.He explained: “A comparative review of the preceding year shows that the command realized N373,23 billion more than it did in 2017, bringing it to about 0.35 per cent increase in the revenue collection.

“It is pertinent to know that we are also part of the internal security architecture of the port axis with other security agencies, which we have together built robust synergy for the fundamental realization of our shared mandate and commitment.

“Specifically, when relating the revenue collected and seizures to the operational strategies used, I am happy to inform you that the Command focused mainly on intelligence based risk profiling of our system with 100 per cent physical examination of cargo at the various terminals and sheds; meetings and sensitizing the stakeholders on the need and benefits of compliance; application of due diligence and professionalism in documentation and examination of cargoes. And importantly, building synergy with other relevant government agencies such as NAFDAC, SON, Port Health, NDLEA and other sister security agencies especially Navy, Police and Immigration for information which has proven to be useful at crucial moments.