For the second time, Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) Walter Onnoghen ‎refused to appear before the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) for his trial on a six-count criminal charges filed against him by the Federal Government.

This is even as his lawyers led by Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN) have urged the tribunal to stay proceedings to await the outcome of an appeal filed by the CJN at the Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal.

Olanipekun further urged the tribunal to adjourn indefinitely in compliance with the various orders of court restraining the tribunal from proceedings with the trial.

This, he submitted, was to respect abide and enforce and complied with subsisting orders of court restraining the tribunal from proceeding with the trial.

Meanwhile, there were demonstrations at the ‎premises of the tribunal by interest groups and lawyers against the trial.

Details later