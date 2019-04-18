Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The former Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen has described his conviction by the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) as a breach of his fundamental principles of natural justice, equity and good conscience.

Although Onnoghen declined to speak to journalists immediately after the judgment, his counsel, Okon Nkanu Efut, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), alleged that the judgment was premeditated.

He disclosed that when on January 23 the CCT granted the ex-parte order which President Muhammadu Buhari relied upon on January 25, to remove Justice Onnoghen from office as the CJN, its position on the matter became public knowledge.

Efut who vowed to challenge the judgment at the Court of Appeal said: “The journey has ended today because everything that has a beginning must have an end. So this day, we have heard that the Chief Justice of Nigeria has been convicted and sentenced. The conviction is out of order, it is unconstitutional. It is a breach of fair hearing because before this day, on January 23, the same judgment had been passed before now, removing the CJN without a fair hearing.

“So, it was a fair accompli, it was premeditated gas judgment; it had been passed before today. So today’s judgment is just a formality and we hold the view that the tribunal has not only breached the constitution of Nigeria, it has breached the fundamental principles of natural justice, equity, and good conscience.

“It has not only not been able to pass judgment, but it has also convicted for an offence that was never charged and this is an erosion of the fundamental principles of our constitution. Until some questions are answered, for instance, why is it that the due course of justice was not allowed to flow? Why was judgment passed on January 23 before today, removing the CJN? Why is it that today, even after the CJN had tendered his notice of voluntary retirement and the NJC has taken a position, why is it that the tribunal has gone ahead to pass a judgment in total disregard of the independence of the NJC, in total disregard of the powers of the Senate in this matter? We hold a view that the tribunal in reversing itself in the case of Ngwuta, has breached the principle that holds us together.

“This is a sad day in our nation’s democracy and we know that all is not over with this matter. The wheel of justice grinds slowly but surely. This is not a matter that will end here. We shall avail ourselves of all the processes, the hierarchy of the judiciary and we know that the judiciary will redeem itself even though seriously battered and bruised. The judiciary will do justice. Justice has not been done today, but it will surely be done tomorrow, if not by the tribunal, but by our God. Justice will be done by our God,” he added.