Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Following the directive by the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) to lawyers across the country to embark on a two-day warning strike by boycotting court activities from Tuesday, Kaduna lawyers complied with the order.

This was in solidarity with the suspension of the embattled Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Walter Onnoghen.

The Chairman, Kaduna State branch of the Nigerian Bar Association, Suleiman Shuaibu, told our correspondent that all his members were asked to comply with the directive and it was effective.

According to him, “we went to the premises of the state High Court to ensure that no lawyer disregarded the directive, and from the state High Court, we proceeded to the Federal High Court premises, and no lawyer disobeyed the directive.”

However, when our correspondent visited the courts, staff were seen carrying out their official duties in their respective offices.

Some of the staff interviewed said lawyers’ boycott of the courts would not stop them from going to the office and working because, “we are not lawyers, but workers.”

READ ALSO: NBA shuts down C’River courts as 300 lawyers protest Onoghen’s suspension