The directive of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) to legal practitioners across the country had no effect on different courts in Lagos State as lawyers were seen in courts.

NBA, during its national executive meeting on Monday, January 28, mandated its members to stay away from courts until the Federal government reverses the suspension of Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen.

Many lawyers in the state on Tuesday ignored NBA’s directive. A visit to various courts in the state revealed that fully-robbed lawyers, turned up in courts, ready to conduct businesses for the day.

At the state High Court in Ikeja, Ikorodu, and Igbosere, many courtrooms were busy as usual, even as Magistrate courts in those mentioned jurisdictions were also busy with lawyers at their various beats.

Although most judges at the Federal High Court did not sit, with some said to be attending a seminar, it was also observed the Court of Appeal not sit; but its premises was busy as lawyers were seen going in and coming out.