Okwe Obi, Abuja

National Chairman of the Action Democratic Party (ADP), Mr. Yabagi Yusuf Sani, has said the country’s democracy is in danger following a purported charge against the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen, for failing to declare his assets.

The Code of Conduct Tribunal has alleged that the CJN failed to declare his assets on assumption of office as required by law and for operating domiciliary accounts.

In a statement signed by the Director of Media, YY Sani Campaign Organization, Pam Ibrahim, Sani, who is also the party’s presidential candidate, explained that inasmuch as it had no objection to the charges, the timing was wrong.

“While we have no objection to probity of any government official, no matter how highly placed, we question the timing of this aggression against the CJN and the onslaught on the Judiciary by the Presidency when elections are few days away.

“We call on Nigerians and the international community to intervene and save democracy,” he said.

Sani, further assured Nigerians that if elected president, he would ensure strict adherence to the rule of law irrespective of the person or his or her position.