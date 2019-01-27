Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The National Judicial Council (NJC) has summoned an emergency meeting to brainstorm on the suspension of Justice Walter Onnoghen, as Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) last Friday by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Our correspondent learnt that neither Justice Onnoghen, whose suspension has become a subject of controversy nor Justice Ibrahim Tanko, the acting CJN, will be allowed to preside over the meeting which will start at 10 am.

President Buhari had while acting on compliance with an order issued by the Code of Conduct Tribunal, suspended Justice Onnoghen from office as the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN).

In his place, Justice Ibrahim Tanko, who is the next most senior Justice of the Supreme Court was sworn in as the acting Chief Justice of Nigeria.

The development has since received global outrage from the United States, United Kingdom, the European Union, the Commonwealth Lawyers Association, lawyers, civil society groups, who condemned the Buhari government for its unconstitutional suspension of the Chief Justice of Nigeria.