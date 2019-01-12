Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the Presidency of plotting to destabilise and annex the judiciary ahead of the 2019 general elections.

The PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, on Saturday, alleged that the All Progressives Congress (APC) and cabal in the Presidency were hounding Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) Justice Walter Onnoghen.

The CJN is to be arraigned before the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) over alleged non-declaration of assets.

The opposition party noted that the APC and the said Presidency cabal were seeking Onnoghen’s removal so as to cause a constitutional crisis, instil fear in judicial officers and pave way for the foisting of a pliable CJN that will do their bidding on electoral matters.

It added that the APC wants a new CJN that will aid its alleged rigging schemes as well as execute an alleged plot to use the court to detain opposition members and outspoken members of Civil Society Organisations during the general elections.

“This development is a clear recipe for anarchy and a huge crisis that is capable of fracturing our justice system and derail our democracy as it portends a prelude to a total clamp down on institutions of democracy and rule of law in our country.

“The PDP, therefore, is urging all Nigerians, the United Nations and all international bodies to unite in the defence of our democracy, especially at this very critical time in our political development.

“Moreover, if President Buhari is committed to cleaning up the system as he claims, we challenge him to allow the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, whose tenure has expired and who has also been rejected by Nigerians due to his manifest partisanship, to go.

“President Buhari should also ask Amina Zakari to recuse herself from INEC following her rejection by Nigerians over issues of impropriety in her appointment as chairperson of the presidential election collation committee.

“Furthermore, we challenge Mr. President to also commence plans for the immediate prosecution of members of his campaign organization, including his co-Chairman, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and the factional National Chairman of his APC, Adams Oshiomhole over allegations of corruption against them,” the PDP stated.