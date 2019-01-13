Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC), has accused the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), of being sympathetic to corruption over the move to prosecute the Chief Justice of the Federation, Justice Walter Onnoghen, over an alleged infraction on the Code of Conduct laws.

In a statement the APC’s National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, chided the opposition party for condemning the purported move, noting that PDP had again exposed itself as one with a natural inclination to rise up in defence of cases of alleged corruption.

The ruling party maintained that it was not surprised that the PDP did not call for impartial investigations, because the party and corruption are Siamese twins.

According to statement; “Resort to baseless postulations anytime issues of corruption are levelled against public officers only confirms what Nigerians already know. PDP and corruption are Siamese twins that are difficult to separate from each other.

“One would have thought that the PDP will call for impartial investigations when corruption cases are levelled against public officers, but spinning falsehoods and conspiracies remains the opposition party’s favourite past time.

“The fight against corruption remains a cardinal promise made by the APC to the electorate. We assure the PDP and indeed all Nigerians that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led APC administration remains uncompromising in its determination to rid the country of this malady.

“As noted on many occasions by President Buhari, it is only those who have committed crimes that need to worry. The APC administration will not hesitate to investigate and prosecute any public officer if and when such is indicted for corruption.

“Achieving acceptable elections in all democratic climes is a collective effort which requires the contributions and support of all well-meaning Nigerians, political parties, institutions and sundry interests.

“Commendably, in successive elections conducted under the APC administration, the party has played by the rules, which has led to credible elections. This cannot be said of the PDP era when state institutions were deployed to manipulate the electoral process.

“The PDP’s baseless conspiracy theory on APC’s participation in the 2019 general elections should hereby be disregarded. We remain solidly committed to ensure that the forthcoming election go on record as one of the freest, most credible and peaceful elections in the country,” the statement read.