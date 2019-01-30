Justice Walter Onnoghen has filed a suit against the Federal Government over his suspension as the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN).

The suit was filed by Wole Olanipekun, Adegboyega Awomolo, Kanu Agabi and James Onoja, who are his attorneys.

Onnoghen, who is standing trial at the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT), was suspended on Friday by President Muhammadu Buhari over allegations of corruption.

Buhari had said he relied on an ex parte order from the CCT.

Onnoghen based his suit on four grounds, asking the court to rule that the CCT order was null and void.

The cousel said, “The chairman and a member of the Code of Conduct Tribunal erred in law and violated the right of the appellant (Onnoghen) to a fair hearing when they made the order ex parte that he (Onnoghen) shall step aside as CJN and chairman of the NJC over allegations of contravening provisions of the Code of Conduct and Tribunal Act Cap C15 Laws of the Federation, 2004, pending the determination of the motion on notice dated January 10, 2019.”