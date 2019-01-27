Wife of presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Mrs Jennifer Abubakar at the weekend in Asaba, Delta State called on women to be courageous in the face the current tension across the country generated by the suspension of Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) Walter Onnoghen and the swearing in of his replacement, Ibrahim Tanko, by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Mrs Abubakar gave the admonition when she led thousands of women across the 25 local government areas of Delta State to pray for the unity of Nigeria and sustenance of democratic governance.

Wife of the vice presidential candidate, Mrs. Margaret Obi, wife of Delta State governor, Mrs. Edith Okowa and wife of PDP national chairman, Mrs. Ene Secondus, were among the female personalities at the religious gathering.

Mrs Abubakar urged Nigerians to resist every attempt, including alleged provocative actions of the All Progressive Congress (APC)-led Federal Government, to plunge the country into war, imploring women to defend the country’s democracy through prayers and votes on February 16.

“They will try to derail us, they will try to make us afraid, they will try to confuse us. We should not be afraid. God is our guiding light, He will show us the way,” she said.

“Whatever our religion is, either Christian or Muslim, we need to pray for our nation because, somebody’s blood has been spit, our nation is about to fall apart, we need to pray to God to hold it together. We need to pray for the future of our children, we need to pray for the future of Nigeria.

“We do not want a war, we can’t afford to go to war. We want to be together, I am crying to my Lord, we need to pray to God.

“Women you need to come out February 16 and vote. We need to vote. Your vote is important, without your vote, we cannot go to the promised land. You need to bring out your children and your husbands, sisters and relatives.”

Mrs Obi, on her part, tasked women not to lose hope as victory is certain, while Mrs Okowa insisted that women of Delta State will not be deterred by the alleged antics and highhandedness of the ruling APC.

Okowa admonished voters to shun money, acts of intimidation and violence during the general elections, stressing that any enemy that intends to rig the election will get drowned.

Mrs Secondus, who led the women in a series of prayers, called on them not to loose faith, adding that they have thrown their weight in support of the men and are against the suspension of Onnoghen.

President Buhari had last Friday suspended Justice Ononghen as CJN following the recommendation from the Code of Conduct Tribunal, over alleged non-declaration of assets, swearing-in Justice Ibrahim Mohammed, a controversial development, dividing opinion along religious, political, ethnic and regional lines.