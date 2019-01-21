The National Industrial Court has renewed its earlier order restraining the Code of Conduct Tribunal from proceeding with the trial of the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN),Justice Walter Onnoghen.

The Federal Government had through the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) filed a six-count charge of false assets declaration against Justice Onnoghen.

However, the NIC had on January 15 restrained the CCT from proceeding with the trial which was adjourned to January 22, 2019, for the hearing of the motion on notice.

When the matter came up, the court reinforced its restraining order against the trial.

Besides the National Judicial Council (NJC) which was represented by Dr. Garba Tetengi, (SAN), all other defendants were absent at the proceedings.