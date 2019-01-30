The Abuja division of the Court of Appeal today refused to stay proceedings in the trial of the suspended Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) Justice Walter Onnoghen before the Code of Conduct Tribunal.

The Court refused to grant the application for stay of proceedings brought by Justice Onnoghen on the grounds that section 306 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA, 2015) does not allow a stay of proceedings in a criminal matter.

It determined that the Tribunal, being a quasi criminal court, is governed by the provisions of ACJA (2015) and its proceedings in a criminal matter can not be stayed.

Details later..