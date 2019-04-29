Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Supreme Court has said that, as an independent arm of government, it does not take orders from President Muhammadu Buhari on how to run its affairs.

The apex court insisted, yesterday, that the president has never meddled in its internal administration.

In a statement by the Director, Information and Press, Dr. Festus Akande, the Supreme Court also said the alleged power tussle between three of its directors in the Finance and Accounts Department was not true.

In a statement by Akande, yesterday, the apex court dismissed reports about alleged involvement of its directors in the exit of the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Walter Onnoghen, from office.

“The Supreme Court of Nigeria is an organised and well structured arm of government that is governed by well defined rules and regulations which all staff are expected to observe and align with in their daily operations.

“In his capacity as head of the Judiciary and the Supreme Court, in particular, as it was then, Hon. Justice Walter Onnoghen had no cause to seek external advice or intervention in the discipline of his staff, if such occasion had arisen. Similarly, the alleged six directors or what the publication referred to as “ASCON 6” have no cause or power whatsoever to plot against justice Onnoghen; as reported in the publication.

“Let it be noted that the president and Commander-in-Chief has never interfered or meddled in the internal administration of the Supreme Court, let alone granting audience to the six directors with a view to plotting justice Onnoghen’s downfall on the grounds that the former CJN allegedly failed to heed to the president’s advice of sacking them for the alleged “massive underhand dealings.

“As for the Finance and Accounts Department of the Court, there is no power tussle between three directors, as the current acting Director, Alhaji Gambo Ibrahim, came in from the National Judicial Institute, on secondment for a specified duration which has not yet elapsed.”