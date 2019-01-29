Godwin Tsa, Abuja

A group of young lawyers in Abuja on the platform of Good Governance Initiative Coalition (GGIC), has ignored the boycott ordered by the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA).

The group said it was totally in support of President Muhammadu Buhari’s anti-corruption fight and suspension of the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Walter Onnoghen.

The leader of the group, Hussaini Saraki urged lawyers under the umbrella to ignore the two- day court boycott as directed by the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA).

He argued that complying with the boycott order would be aligning with suspected, highly-corrupt citizens working for their selfish gains.

Saraki maintained that the group was of the firm belief that no one is above the law, including the CJN.

The group wondered why the CJN did not do the honourable thing by resigning since he had already accepted the allegations against him. They, therefore, stressed that it was right for the CJN to be aside while the case against him was determined.

“You cannot expect the CJN to chair a committee and judge against himself. In fact, it is against the doctrine of natural justice to allow the suspended CJN to be a judge in his own case.

“It would have been more honorable if he had stepped down on his own accord,” the group said.

They called on the National Assembly not do anything that will jeopardise the efforts of President Buhari in the fight against corruption.