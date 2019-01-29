Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has claimed that the reaction of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), to the suspension of the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen, has proved that it has devastated their plans to get back to power through “cash and carry” .

National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, said having compromised his integrity, the CJN should resign honourably.

“The strident opposition to Justice Onnoghen’s suspension, coming from the PDP, led by its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, again, points to their penchant for anything corrupt and criminal.

“We must ask ourselves these questions; why was justice Onnoghen suspended? What are the charges against him? It is on the basis of this, we had expected the PDP, Atiku and their agents to assess the president’s action.

“Justice Onnoghen was accused of non-declaration of assets–a requirement by law for every public officer. While under investigation, other transactions have been traced to his personal accounts, all undeclared, as required by law. He has personally admitted to this in writing claiming that he made a “mistake” and “forgot” to declare his assets.

“In the spirit of good conscience, integrity, character and general conduct expected of occupants of public office, we are of the strong position that he should have resigned immediately to face his trial after his confession and spare the Judiciary further disrepute.

“He did not.

“Why are the PDP and Atiku worried? We have read the PDP and Atiku’s responses to the president’s action with shock; albeit with a feeling of vindication. Their responses portray the Nigeria they wish for.

“A Nigeria where the rich and powerful are above the law; a Nigeria riddled with corruption and disregard for set down rules and laws as enshrined in the constitution; a Nigeria where institutions of government are manipulated and exploited for the benefit of a few privileged.

“It is clear that justice Onnoghen’s suspension has devastated the PDP as their plans to get back to power through the “cash and carry” they put in place during their unfortunate 16 years reign is in serious jeopardy,” Issa-Onilu said.