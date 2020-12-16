From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Ono Akpe, the Director-General of Nigeria’s biggest football competition in the South-South, the Bayelsa Governor’s Cup, has bagged the Rhythm FM Sports award in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

Akpe, while receiving the award, expressed his passion to support youths in sports development in the state and nationally.

Akpe, who was speaking shortly after receiving the award at the End of Year Dinner and Awards, organised by Rhythm FM Sports Crew, urged private individuals and corporations to join government to grow sports so that more young people can find alternative employment and build careers.

He announced his readiness to continue to contribute towards the development of the sub-sector in Bayelsa State and beyond.

Akpe commended former Governor Henry Seriake Dickson and incumbent Governor Douye Diri (a one-time Commissioner of Sports) for endorsing the Governor’s Cup and his commitment to sports development even as a member of the National Assembly.

‘Every time we approached Governor Douye then in the House of Representatives and later Senate, he has always given us both financial and moral support and for this, we remain grateful. Today we are excited that already youth and sports development is a cardinal point of his administration and we promise to work hand in hand with the Prosperity Government of Governor Douye Diri to achieve these goals,’ he stated.

He thanked the organisers for recognising his contributions to sports in the state with the award.

Akpe, as Special Adviser on Electronic Media to Governor Dickson and later Head of Media and Events, Abuja, initiated and propelled the Governor’s Cup which the Minister of Sports, Hon Sunday Dare, at the 2019/20 finals, celebrated as the biggest grassroots football competition in the country.

The Governor’s Cup, which features over 160 community-based teams, commenced in 2015.