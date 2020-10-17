Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC), has directed members of the 9th Senate to ignore the selective criticism, grandstanding and blackmail from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) against President Muhammadu Buhari’s nomination of Lauretta Onochie as Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) national commissioner.

APC, in a statement issued by the Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena, the ruling party reminded the opposition party that one of its card-carrying members, Dr. Johnson Alalibo is the current Edo State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC).

The ruling party further urged the patriotic 9th Senate to ignore the PDP’s grandstanding, cheap blackmail, baseless and subjective allegations of partisanship it is sponsoring against Onochie.

“President Muhammadu Buhari’s appointment of Lauretta Onochie as a National Commissioner for INEC has been subject to rash, subjective, misplaced and selective criticism by the PDP and some interest groups. Perhaps the PDP needs to be reminded that one of its card-carrying members, Alalibo is the current Edo State REC. Alalibo who was also a former deputy whip in the Bayelsa State House of Assembly has been an electoral asset to the PDP, but that is an issue to be addressed another day.

“We urge the patriotic 9th Senate to stick with the facts and issues by ignoring the PDP’s grandstanding, cheap blackmail, baseless and subjective allegations of partisanship it is sponsoring against Ms Onochie. For the PDP, Ms Onochie’s capacity and effectiveness as a public servant and senior social media professional amounts to partisanship,” APC noted in the statement.