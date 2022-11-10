The South East spokesman of the Asiwaju Bola Tinubu presidential campaign, Dr Josef Onoh, has mocked the spokesman of the Atiku Abubakar presidential Campaign, Senator Dino Melaye, who in a rally at Maiduguri, Borno State on Wednesday urged supporters to vote for the All Progressives Congress (APC) instead of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Melaye had while addressing the rally said that “The people of Borno have decided that they are throwing away the broom and that they are going with the umbrella that they are voting for APC…”

Onoh, reacting to Meleya’s blunder, said that it was Melaye’s conscience that told him what was right for Nigerians, noting that even though Melaye’s body is pushing him to the PDP, his spirit works differently and is with the APC.

He said that Tinubu’s campaign council thanked him immensely for campaigning for the APC presidential candidate in Borno state, stating that his campaign for the APC has given Melaye some credibility he was associated with when as a Senator in 2017 he said that ‘I have chosen to speak the truth and die.’

Onoh however said that he was happy Melaye told the truth which nobody will touch him under the protection of Bola Tinubu but applauded him for doing that.

Onoh said that “out of the abundance of the heart the mouth speaketh. His body spoke for PDP but his soul which is the highest of his organs which is with APC has spoken the truth and Dino had always been a defender of truth.

“I assure Dino that come 2023 when Asiwaju shall win, he is under protection and nothing can happen to him because he has spoken the truth and the truth has set him free. I thank him for saying the right thing.”