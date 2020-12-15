From Magnus Eze, Enugu

Second memorial lecture of former governor of old Anambra State, Christian Onoh, popularly called C. C. Onoh, holds today.

The event, slated for the Enugu Sports Club, is organised by the Enugu Youth Movement (EYM).

Organisers of the event said former head of service and secretary to Enugu State Government, Onyema Ocheoha, will deliver the guest speech on “C.C.Onoh: A man of many parts,” to capture the life and times of the fallen hero; while Emma Ome would be the chairman.

EYM Leader, Chris Agu, in a statement in Enugu, yesterday, said all was set as many admirers and political associates of the elder statesman have been mobilised for the programme expected to attract people from far and near as well as from different spheres of life.

He described Onoh as the authentic and indisputable father of Enugu State who deserved the honour.

“We are a non-profit and non-governmental organisation committed to the socio-economic emancipation of Enugu people through prayers, economic empowerment and entrenchment of equity, justice, peace and good governance.

“We are the vanguard organisation that sees the need to remember and honour our heroes past and it is in continuation of this tradition that we wish to hold this lecture in memory of this inimitable founding father of Enugu State and former governor of old Anambra State, Onoh.

“The lecture is part of the preparation towards immortalising the former governor and establishing the Chief C.C.Onoh Education Foundation for indigent students,” EYM said:

Onoh died 11 years ago at 82.