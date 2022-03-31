From Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

The President and Founder of Enemona Josh Humanitarian Foundation, Ambassador David Onoja has been abducted by yet to be identified gunmen in his house at Wada road Lokoja.

According to a family source, Onoja was picked from his house around 10:30 am Thursday by six gunmen who dressed in police uniform armed with AK-47 and bullet proof vest.

The source added that the gunmen came to the resident of the philanthropist in a sienna bus maroon colour and manhandled him before they allegedly whisked him away to a yet to be identified destination.

As at the time of filing in this report, the police authority in lokoja is yet to react to the abduction as the police public relations officer Willy Aya did not respond to call made to his cell phone.