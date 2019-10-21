Emmanuel Adeyemi,Lokoja-

THE Chief Judge of Kogi State, Justice Nasiru Ajanah has sworn in Chief Edward David Onoja as the new Deputy Governor of the State following the impeachment of the former Deputy Governor Elder Simon Achuba by the State House of Assembly.

The former Deputy Governor was controversially impeached from office last Friday after the House received the reports from the panel set up by the Chief Judge, Justice Nasiru Ajanah to investigate him.

It was learnt that as early as 7 .00 am on Monday, members of the House of Assembly screened Onoja where they were said to have unanimously asked him to take a bow and go ecen as they cleared him as the new Deputy Governor of the state.

Onoja born in 1975 was said to have immediately after the screening, proceeded to government House where the Chief Judge, Justice Nasiru Ajanah performed the oath of office on him as the new deputy governor of Kogi State.

In his address, governor Yahaya Bello who was visibly happy said it was fate and destiny that was playing out for him and Onoja who he often refers to as his Siamese twins to be the number one and number two citizens in the state.

He said when he was his chief of staff they worked together harmoniously as brothers, and now that onoja has become his deputy the relationship will blossom more as they would both deliver more democracy dividends to the people.

While thanking the members of the state Assembly for their timely screening and clearance, Bello also thanked the chief judge, Justice Nasiru Ajanah for performing his constitutional role of swearing in Onoja.

In his response, the new deputy governor thanked the governor for being a destiny helper to him even as he also thanked the impeached deputy governor for hasting his destiny and expressed commitment to continue to serve the state with all his strengths and intellect.

Onoja was the former Chief of Staff to governor Yahaya Bello and later resigned after he was elected by his party as the running mate to governor Yahaya Bello in November 16 governorship election.

A graduate of University of Jos where he read geology, Onoja was veered into the banking industry where he rose to the position branch manager, GTB before he went into active politics. He contested into the state House of Assembly in 2011 under ANPP and lost before being appointed as Yahaya Bello’s campaign manager in 2015 Governorship election.

He is from ogugu district of Olamaboro local government area of the state.