From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The people of Agbarho in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State have re-affirmed their support for their king, William Onokpite, the Osuvie of Agbarho Kingdom.

They insisted that there was no parallel king in the kingdom, maintaining that the former king, Samson Ogugu remained dethroned.

Addressing journalists, the Agbarho council of chiefs supported by Eweya (women), said those peddling rumours of the return of the dethroned monarch were miscreants who have no direct lineage to the kingdom.

Chairman of Agbarho Traditional Council of Chiefs, Osiobe Okotie who spoke, alleged that the dethroned king created the bulk of problems in the community.

“Agbarho took the bull by the horn when William Onokpite was made king by the Usueke (king makers). The king makers are vital to the existence of the kingdom, they are the decision makers and they support the king and we have absolute support of the four king makers, who are solidly behind His Royal Highness, William Onokpite.

“For sometime now they have been peddling a lot of rumours which are not correct that our king will be sent out of the palace.

“The people that are peddling those rumours are not Agbarho indigenes, some of them are from Okpe and others, they cannot point at their ancestral compound here in Agbarho. We know them, they are in fact miscreants.

“The Delta State government has at no time asked His Royal Majesty, William Onokpite I to vacate the Agbarho palace, built and owned by the Agbarho people for the dethroned king Samson Oweh Ogugu within two weeks or any other date.

“The Agbarho people are using this medium to re-affirm it’s position that Chief Samson Ogugu remains dethroned as King in Agbarho and His Royal Majesty, William Onokpite remains as the substantial Osuvie of Agbarho Kingdom,” he said.

