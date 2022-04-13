By Monica Iheakam

Newly appointed Super Falcons captain, Onome Ebi has revealed that the next FIFA Women’s World to be co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand might be her last with the national team, even as she remains optimistic that Falcons will get better with more quality friendlies.

Ebi, the only African footballer to play in five FIFA World Cups, made this stunning declaration through the Super Falcons social media handles.

“By the grace of God if I make my last World Cup, I’m saying my last World Cup because I don’t know what God would do, but in my last World Cup we might go first, second, third and I trust my girls.”

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

The 38-year-old Minsk defender had her first litmus test as captain at the just-concluded tour in Canada, which saw the team lose the first meeting in Vancouver, 2-0 and draw 2-2 in the second in Langford.

Reacting to the 2-2 draw with the Olympic champions yesterday in Vancouver, Canada, Ebi dubbed the friendly as an important one, even as she is honoured with her new role as the skipper of the nine-time African champions.

“Thank you to our football federation (NFF) for this important friendly. Thank you Canada for the good sportsmanship, thank you to all our wonderful supporters for trusting and believing in us till the end, we will keep going strong,” Ebi posted.