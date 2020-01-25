Super Falcons centre-back and five-time Women’s World Cup player Onome Ebi believes the time is right now for women’s football in Africa to have a Champions League style tournament.

“The men already have the Champions League, the time is now for the women’s equivalent in the continent. I don’t know why people are not thinking in that direction”. Speaking very passionately about this she continue “Let us have the champions of Cameroon, South Africa, Nigeria and maybe 3 other countries and have a tournament. I believe that will push African women’s football to the level it should be”.

Apart from being involved in active football she is also a business woman who has her own brand #Onosky5 Sportswear which she hopes and expects to compete with the likes of Adidas, Puma and NIKE “I have just started it and I aim to give it my best shot in due course”

The central defender’s biggest passion, which she is hoping to establish a foundation for, is for women’s football in Nigeria. “My foundation will be geared towards supporting the league and helping the clubs and players in the areas of welfare and equipment”.