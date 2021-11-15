By NORBERT CHIAZOR.

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa is a medical doctor by calling.A profession he has practiced for decades after graduating from the University Of Ibadan College Of Medicine in the 80s. Even as a doctor turned politician, the physician has appreciably focused his eyes on public health care.

One of the key actors that have helped to shape the public healthcare policies and Programmes of the Okowa administration,through resounding professionalism is the state commissioner for health Dr. Mordi Ononye.Until his appointment in 2018, by governor Okowa ,Dr. Ononye, an indigene of Asaba served as Chairman, Delta State Hospital Management Board (HMB).

Saddled with the responsibility of coordinating the health initiatives of Governor Okowa, Dr Ononye a meticulous medical practitioner with over two decades of experience,has been on top of his calling attending to the health needs of Deltans and residents of the state .

A central feature of the policy thrusts of the Okowa administration is the contributory health care Programme,under the ministry of health, headed by Dr. Ononye. How did the scheme evolve? Dr. Okowa is credited to have initiated the groundwork that led to the fruition of the now famous National health Act during his time as Senator at the federal chambers where he served as chairman of senate committee on health.

As governor, he replicated the policy with the introduction of the Delta state contributory health insurance scheme for public service workers and those in the private sector. The first state in Nigeria to implement such service. According to Dr. Ononye over 400 accredited public and private health institutions have been deployed to take care of the scheme, designed to offer accessible healthcare to all Deltans.

With about 800 enrollees the health Programme has been embraced across the urban and rural areas, garnering three national awards, as the best and most sought after health scheme among states in Nigeria. Most of the centres are computerized with standard ICT monitoring and evaluation under a strategic implementation plan to sustain the health scheme beyond the tenure of the initiator.

The main objective of the scheme supervised by the contributory health insurance commission is to minimize out of pocket payments, assist families to cushion the financial burden of meeting their health needs and help them to get quality healthcare irrespective of their social and economic status.

The target is to reform and strengthen the state health sector by creating an integrated and decentralised management structure in line with state government’s “ SMART’’ agenda,driven by Governor Okowa.

Since the introduction of the health scheme in 2017, It has been been a success story.

Dr Ononye said the single most outstanding contributions of the Okowa regime to health care delivery in Delta remained the contributory health care scheme, given its widespread relevance and timeless value to the people as health is wealth .

On health infrastructure, Asaba Specialist Hospital started under the administration of Chief Ibori has been transformed into a decent and functional medical centre by the Okowa administration. Fitted with rare medical equipment for diagnosis and management of diverse health conditions, it ranks among the best specialists hospitals in Nigeria .The expansive hospital has decongested the general hospital at Okwe, overwhelmed for several years by patients from far and near especially pregnant women and children who besiege there, attracted by the free healthcare Programme of the state government.

The government hospitals in Warri,Sapele, Agbor ,Kwale , Oleh Agbara-Otor and Ughelli among others are also being developed into full fledged specialist hospitals by the Okowa-led government. Some government hospitals across the three senatorial districts also got ample face-lift with ancillary facilities while boat ambulances and mobile clinics were provided in the riverine parts of the state

Over 200 health personnel including Doctors ,pharmacists ,Med laboratory scientists and nurses have been employed to cater for patients in the government health centres, both in the urban and rural areas.

The tenure of governor Okowa also witnessed the construction of a gigantic Clinical building at Delta state university teaching hospital Oghara. The sprawling edifice fitted with state -of -the art medical amenities for training and research as well as management of ailments stands as a legacy project of the government.

A worrisome phenomenon broke out in 2019, testing Governor Okowa’s strength in health emergency management.The Coronavirus pandemic.A challenge that tasked the governor’s ability to govern and lead the people safely.

He managed COVID- 19 through informed regular advocacy, quick medical intervention and cushioned the negative social impact of the lockdown with sustained palliatives to the people in all the local government areas .The state government in collaboration with the federal authorities and donor agencies ultimately administered vaccines to the people to stem the risks of the virus.

Sometime in June 2020 Okowa contracted COVID -19 along with his wife and some other family members, compelling them to go into isolation.

That he tested positive while fighting the novel pandemic and came out free of the virus with his entire family, to mobilize Deltans with renewed vigor against the public health problem was by public estimation ,not only personal triumph but courage in leadership.

An excited commissioner for Health Dr. Ononye said the Health sector has witnessed unprecedented improvement in Delta ,under the Okowa administration,with the provision of critical infrastructure and manpower development expressing optimism that the government would finish strong in the service of Deltans.

Dr Ononye paid glowing tributes to governor Okowa for building standard hospitals and engaging medical professionals to provide accessible health care for millions of people across towns and villages in Delta.

CHIAZOR is a Media Aide to Governor Okowa.

