Italy-based Nigerian singer and songwriter, Onoriode Oghenevwogaga aka Onos Morgan, has finally taken his spot in the country’s music scene with the release of his wave-making debut single, Alika.

According to a statement from his management, Onos Morgan teamed up with prolific singer, Graham D to serve fans and music lovers Alika, his first project for 2021. Already, the song is available on many digital platforms and has the potential to top charts in the coming weeks.

The Delta State-born Afro-pop singer, who doubles as a dancer, relocated to Italy in 2015 where he developed his passion for music.