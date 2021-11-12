Recently, the sleepy town of Igbesa in Ado Odo Ota Local government Area of Ogun state came alive as Ndigbo from all walks of life converged at the expansive palace of Onowu Ndigbo in Agbara Igbesa, High Chief Sir Eranus Ibekwe Nnamonu (KSM) as he celebrates Iriji 2021.

That day, women and title men cladded in colourful Igbo attire thronged the arena dancing to rich tune of Ogene and Igba ndieze.

In his address, High chief Nnamonu said he and Igbo community in Igbesa organized the festival to thank God for a fruitful year.

Going down memory, High chief Nnamonu described Yam as king of crops and that the celebration dated back to time of his forbearers. He added that this year, festival was exceptional as it gave Ndigbo opportunity to celebrate the festival having faced two years of lock down caused by COVID 19.

The Royal father further added that in recognition of some illustrious Igbo sons and daughters who has contributed to upliftment of Ndigbo in Igbesa, some of them were honoured with chieftaincy titles.

During the event, Eneke Peter Jide Ofo was honoured with the title of Ebubedike Ndigbo, Lusada, Ogun State.

Responding, Chief Jideofor thanked the Onowu for finding him worthy of the honour and promised to continue to put smiles on the face of the needy. The Nsuka, Enugu State-born Ebubedike also thanked the Ezenwanyi of Agbara Igbesa, Chief Mrs Maryann Omenadike,(Chiyenre Ugo of Agbara Igbesa for her motherly role during the event

