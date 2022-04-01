From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), said it has developed a Cybersecurity Toolkits to protect the online businesses of over 41 million Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in the country.

National Security Adviser(NSA), Major General Babagana Monguno, stated this at the opening of the 9th meeting of the Cybercrime Advisory Council held in Abuja.

ONSA, Head of communications Zakari, Usman, who made this known in a statement

said that the NSA, called for collaboration, capacity building, and information sharing among the MSMEs to ensure a safe and resilient cyber ecosystem for Nigeria. He said the NSA directed additional cybersecurity sensitisation for stakeholders and the launched cybersecurity toolkits for MSMEs, urging relevant agencies to ensure cybersecurity resilience and preparedness.

He said the cybersecurity toolkits for MSMEs will be launched by ONSA in collaboration with United Kingdom Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), aimed at protecting MSMEs from cyber threats, adding that the pilot launch of the toolkit in February was conducted with over 200 SMEs in attendance, adding that the main launch was scheduled for April 5.

He said the council was also informed that the toolkits would be available for use to protect online activities of over 41 million MSMEs that operate in Nigeria.

“On protection plan for critical national information infrastructure, council was briefed on measures to protect telecommunications assets and ongoing efforts to sensitise state governments on emerging threats.

“ONSA informed members of ongoing gap analysis to identify capacity deficit amongst relevant law enforcement agencies, pursuant to the cybercrimes act 2015 to guide future capacity building efforts.

“As part of measures to address emerging cyber threats heightened by the Russia-Ukraine crisis, ngCERT has increased its routine monitoring activities and advisories to relevant stakeholders.

“It held sectorial Computer Security Incidents Response Teams meeting on March 29 to facilitate incident management coordination, enhance reporting and strengthen information sharing mechanism,”.

Usman, while noting that the advisory council meeting updated members on activities and events since the 8th Meeting of the Council in compliance with the National Cybersecurity Policy and Strategy (NCPS) 2021 and the provisions of the Cybercrimes Act 2015, said the council was also briefed on the successful completion of seven sector-based sensitisation workshops by the ONSA between Sept. 2021 and Dec. 2021.