From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Ogbonnaya Onu, has said Nigeria needs to intensify efforts in producing equipment to help fight insecurity and further equip the armed forces.

Onu made the remarks when he received the report of the inter-ministerial committee on implementation of the memorandum of understanding (MOU) between the Federal Government and Wiseguard Technologies Nig. Ltd. in Abuja, yesterday.

The inter-ministerial committee comprised of members of the Nigerian Army, Air Force, Civil Defence Corps, National Agency for Space Research Development (NASRDA) and the Ministry of Interior.

Onu maintained in strongest terms that security is extremely vital for citizens living in rural and urban communities.

He assured Nigerians the current security challenges bedevilling the country are a price for national development, adding that more indigenous innovations will emanate from the security situation.

The chairman of the Inter-Ministerial committee, Halilu Ahmad Shaba, hailed the efforts of all and sundry involved in the committee’s work.

He assured more efforts will be on deck to further improve the committee’s work.

