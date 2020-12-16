From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The Minister of Science and Technology, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu has been awarded an honorary doctorate degree by Gregory University, Uturu, Abia State.

Speaking while accepting the honorary doctorate degree, Dr. Onu commended the university for her entrepreneurial studies.

The Minister noted that the university had come up with programmes aimed at improving the entrepreneurial capacity and capability of the youths.

Dr. Onu challenged youths to take the bull by the horn and explore opportunities made available to them by president Muhammadu Buhari to develop themselves.

He enumerated some of the interventionist programmes aimed at improving the lots of the youths and urged them to key into those programs.

He thanked the institution for the honour done to him and said the honorary doctorate degree would ginger him more to serve mankind.