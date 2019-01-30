Magnus Eze, Enugu

As the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential campaign train stops at Abakaliki, the capital of Ebonyi state, today, Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu has said the party’s candidate, President Muhammadu Buhari is the best option for Ndigbo in the February election.

Onu, who spoke when the national leadership of one of the Buhari support groups, True Nigerians for Buhari, (TNB), who visited him at his country home in Uburu, Ohaozara Local Government Area of the state, urged Ebonyi people and the South East to vote massively for the president.

He re-emphasised that only an opportunity for the president to serve another four years would stabilise the economy and fix other critical infrastructure which his administration has already commenced.

Onu said the insistence of the president, that the Port-Harcourt-Maiduguri rail project must follow through Abakaliki, in order to give Ebonyians a good sense of belonging, is one of the many reasons why the people must return the gesture with massive votes.

Listing Buhari’s achievements, the minister recounted how the president took over the reins of power at a time the nation was already experiencing serious crises.

“We are very happy that president Buhari’s government has achieved so much for Nigeria; despite the infractions.

“It is important that all Nigerians will give support to Mr. President to come back on February 16. We are hopeful that given another four years, he would improve on his numerous achievements,” the minister maintained.

The former Abia governor also asked Ebonyi people to troop out to welcome the president as he arrives the state today, for his official campaign rally, and also, urged them to also vote for all candidates of the APC.

In his response, TNB National Coordinator, Nicholas Ajayi, commended the minister for his efforts in galvanising support for the president’s re-election in the South East, and pledged that the group would continue to work for and support all candidates of the party.