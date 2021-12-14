From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu has advised Nigerians to continue to uphold the very important virtues of integrity, hardwork, honesty and patriotism, as these virtues are needed in Nigeria’s quest to become a leader in the world, that is respected by all.

Dr. Onu made the call at the 25TH ANNIVERSARY AND CONFERMENT OF ROLE MODEL AWARDS BY THE HALLMARKS OF LABOUR FOUNDATION in Lagos over the weekend.

According to the Minister, the Hallmarks of Labour Foundation has consistently promoted the virtues of integrity, hard-work and patriotism. He added that It’s programmes and projects have made important contributions to the development of the country.

Dr. Onu said that the foundation has made tremendous impact in sustainable development. These include: Secondary & Tertiary Education Scholarship Scheme; Women & Youth Empowerment Programmes, Donations of Facilities & Equipment to deserving indigent schools, and Community Outreaches.

He further called for the support of well meaning Nigerians and organisations to partner with the foundation to help propel their activities.

Executive Secretary and founder of HLF, chief Patricia Otuedon- Arawore, said that twenty five years is a long time in the life of a Non Governmental Organization, with the challenge of operating environment, particularly with no external funding from either government or any international agency.

She added with confidence that Nigeria is a reservoir of people; men and women who against all odds have embraced hardwork, with lofty achievements and dignity that can match or excel their contemporaries elsewhere in the world. Hence the need to salvage the image of the Country against the negative role models, dishonest practices, Hallmark of Labour Role Model was conceived to boast exemplary men and women.