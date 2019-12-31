Charles Nwaoguji

The Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, has challenged Project Development Institute (PRODA) Enugu, to assist in diversifying Nigeria’s economy through research .

Onu made the call when he commissioned the induction furnace and school pencil projects at the institute over the weekend.

His words: “I want PRODA to be a center of excellence in many areas and contribute its quota to the economic diversification drive of the Federal Government.”

Onu expressed satisfaction with the progress made by PRODA on induction furnace, adding that it would be useful in production of non-ferrous aluminum and stainless steel which are of multiple benefits to the industrial sector.

The minister also commended the Institute for the progress made in graphite which he described as a new material that can be used in many industries, including the petroleum sector.

On the commercialization of research findings, Onu said a committee had already been set up on it, adding that research institutes cannot carry out research and commercialise theme. The private sector, he added, would be encouraged to commercialise research endeavours and turn them into products and services.

Onu added that the yearly Science and Technology Expo was instituted to bring together researchers, innovators and investors for the purpose of commercialisation.

The Minister said he was satisfied with the progress in the number of patents in the country, adding that from mere 6 in 2015, the number has now jumped to 57 today.

In his speech, the Director General of PRODA, Dr. Charles Agulana praised the Minister for heralding innovative and impactful research and development to the institutes and the Ministry in general.

He also commended him for making PRODA to access the Ecological Fund, adding that access to the Fund had considerably improved the workshops and other facilities at the Institute.