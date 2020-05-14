Magnus Eze, Enugu

Science and Technology Minister, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, will today, present a lecture at the Nigerian Institute of Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, near Jos on the role of science and technology in national development.

The minister is expected to speak on how Science, Technology and Innovation (STI) can be deployed to address the issue of poverty and underdevelopment, especially at this period of COVID-19 pandemic ravaging the globe.

He will be addressing the participants of Course 42 of the nation’s elite policy institution drawn from the top echelons of the bureaucracy, the military and para-military service, civil society and the academia.

Onu is expected to show how STI can be deployed to address the nation’s problems, especially its poor infrastructure and health issues.

Onu is also to brief the course participants on what the Ministry has done in fashioning out home grown solutions to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Those expected at the lecture are the Director General of the Institute, Prof. Habu Galadima, Director of Research, Prof. Dung Pam Sha, Director of Administration, Brig. Gen. Chukwuemeka Udaya and Director of Studies, Dr. Nasirudeen Usman.