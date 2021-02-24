By Charles Nwaoguji

The Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu said that the country should ensure standards are put in place, so that food exports can be of international standards and accepted in their countries of destination.

Onu stated this when he received the president of the Nigerian Institute of Food Science and Technology, in his office in Abuja.

The Minister commended the Institute for their crucial work in ensuring that food safety and standards are ensured in the country.

He said that when local production is encouraged in the country, the nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) would rise. He added that more jobs would be created, more funding would be available to the Federal Government to provide critical infrastructure.

Onu explained that food security is of critical importance to Nigeria’s survival, adding that the nation must be in a position to feed itself. He said “Nigeria must be self-sufficient in food production; also we have to ensure that we maintain standards in food production.”

The minister said that his Ministry would not rest on its oars, in moving Nigeria’s economy from commodities to a knowledge dependent economy. In his words, “A knowledge based economy will help Nigeria transform its natural resources to needed finished goods and services”.

Earlier, the president of president of the Nigerian Institute of Food Science and Technology, Prof. Maduebisi Ofo Iwe, appreciated the Minister and the Ministry for their role in the passage of the Nigerian council of Food Science and Technology Act.

He further assured the Minister of the council’s readiness to support and ensure food security, safety and availability to Nigerians.