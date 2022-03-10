Recently Iba and its environ came alive as the Onu Igala Iba Local Council Development Area (LCDA) Lagos State, HRH Zakariya Attah Odoma celebrates Maolid Nabiyy.

During the event, some Islamic Imams and Amirus were turbaned in appreciation of their contributions to the development of their communities.

Notable Islamic scholars also delivered lecture where Muslim faithful were encouraged to live life pleasant to Almighty Allah.

In his remarks, HRH Odoma explained that the event was held to honor prophet Muhammad adding that the occasion also provides avenues for those present to contribute to the completion of Igala mosque in Igbo Elerin area of Iba LCDA.

While thanking the Oniba ekun of Iba land, Oba Sulaiman Adesina Raji for his recognition of Igala people in Iba, the Onu Igala assured that his people would continue to be loyal to the Royal father.

In his goodwill message, proprietor, Ajoke Group of Schools, Lagos, Alhaji Agbaje Olorunnishola commended the Onu Igala Iba for organising the event, which will go a long way to uplift Igala people in Iba. He said when completed, the mosque would serve as center of Islamic worship in Iba land.

Among dignitaries on ground to grace the occasion was Onu Igala Ojo LGA,

HRH King-D-King Job Adiku, Chief Imam Igala Lagos state, Sheikh Alhaji Adamu Issah among others.

