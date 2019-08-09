The Onu Igala, Iba Local Council Development Area, Lagos State, HRH Zakariyau Atta-Odoma, and his Ojo counterpart, HRH King-D-King Job Adiku, have described Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s massive construction of roads as a great development that would take the state to a higher level.

In a statement jointly issued by the two royal fathers, they described Sanwo-Olu’s pledge towards the completion of the Lagos-Badagry road as a decision that would alleviate the sufferings of Lagosians in that area.

Furthermore, the royal fathers thanked Sanwo-Olu for palliatives on the road by the Lagos Public Works Department. He said the measure has eased the hardship faced by motorists in the area.

On what Igala people in Iba and Ojo want from the governor, the statement urged the governor to assist them in the area of security by empowering the police with more patrol vehicles. The royal fathers also asked the governor to appoint illustrious Igala sons and daughters as some of his aides, adding that it would give the people a sense of belonging.