From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

APC presidential aspirant, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, yesterday, said he would deploy his vast knowledge of technology to unlock the prosperity of the country if elected president in 2023.

He stated this in Benin City while wooing Edo State party delegates for their votes ahead of Monday’s convention and primary.

Represented by his Edo State coordinator, Saliu Momoh, the former governor of Old Abia State and past Minister of Science and Technology,said no nation has ever become truly great, whether in ancient or modern time, without the efficient and effective deployment of science, technology and innovation to nation building.

“We can no longer continue to depend on other nations to solve our problems. We are better equipped to solve these problems ourselves. This is the road that we have to take. This is the road that science, technology and innovation will make possible for us to take. I have a dream that Nigeria will one day lead the world. Let no one tell us that it cannot be done because if we cannot achieve it, our children will.

“We must all work together to lay the foundation for this to be achieved. I am convinced that the Almighty God has a purpose for Nigeria. I believe that the purpose is for Nigeria to do for the black people of the world, what Japan did for the yellow people of the world. We must bring in discipline into our nation, promote justice, fairness and equity and allow creativity to flourish,” he said.

