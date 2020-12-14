From Jude Chinedu, Enugu

Minister of Science and Technology, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu has been conferred with the 2020 Heroes award by the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Wing.

Also honoured at the event, which held weekend, in Enugu, was the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chief Nnia Nwodo. The award conferred on them during the “Nzuko Oha Ndi Ntorobia Igbo 2020, recognised Onu as “the foremost Igbo political leader in contemporary Nigeria’’.

President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo youths, Chief Arthur Obiora, who presented the award, described Onu as a role model to Igbo youths, adding that he remains a politician with high integrity and humility.

He also described the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief John Nwodo, as a true leader, who has, through his position, expertly projected the course of Ndigbo into national consciousness.

The youths said: “Onu has remained a role model to many Nigerians. A personality that the Igbo nation and Nigeria have continued to be proud of and, all these years, exhibited exemplary conduct and dignity in his political and public life. He is a true Igbo son who has continued to build bridges of understanding and oneness among other tribes and nations within the country”.

Responding, the minister thanked the youths for the award and tasked them to embrace science, technology and innovation, since the richest countries in the world make their money through technological innovations and programmes.

He said: “Our desire as a nation to diversify our economy, build our infrastructure, improve our schools and hospitals, strengthen our currency, feed our people, generate enough jobs, defeat poverty and secure our nation, can only be achieved through effective utilisation of science and technology.

“The administration of President Muhammadu Buhari is determined to ensure that many of the things imported into the country are produced locally. Nigeria is blessed with an abundance of natural resources.

“When we are able to produce most of our needs at home and export the surplus to other nations, we will win the war for economic independence. This will help us create enough jobs for our people as well as create wealth for both our citizens and the nation.”