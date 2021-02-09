From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

One of the national leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Minister of Science and Technology, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, has participated in the ongoing APC membership registration/revalidation holding across the country.

Onu, one of the founding leaders of the party, re-validated his membership of the progressive party Tuesday at his New Market polling unit in Obiozara ward in Ohaozara local government area of Ebonyi State.

The minister, who described the exercise as timely, used the opportunity to reassure Nigerians of the determination and commitment of the Buhari administration to reposition the nation.

He appealed to Nigerians to be more patient with the President, stressing that nation-building anywhere has always been tasking and challenging.