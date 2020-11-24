Super Eagles forward Paul Onuachu scored his 10th league goal of the season for KRC Genk on Sunday.

Onuachu was on target for his club in their 4-1 win against Mouscron, in the Jupiler on Sunday.

The 26 year-old, who is struggling to impress for the national team, got his goal in the 63rd minute to make it 3 – 1 for Genk.

His latest strike takes his goal tally to 10 after 12 league appearances and he’s currently joint top in the league’s scorers’ chart.

Meanwhile his international teammate, Cyriel Dessers took his place in the game with three minutes left to play.

Theo Bongonda also got a brace in the game, Junya Ito scored the other goal for Genk.