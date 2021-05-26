Super Eagles striker, Paul Onuachu has been crowned as Belgian Jupiler league player of the year, following his remarkable season for KRC Genk.

Players, coaches and two directors of each club of the Pro League picked the Nigerian as their winner at the end of the season award.

Onuachu enjoyed a productive campaign as he netted 33 goals in 38 matches to finish on top of the scoring chart of the Belgian Jupiler league.

The 26-year-old scored in 25 different games, an average of a goal in every 89 minutes. He once in 18 games, got six brace and also a single hat trick.

Meanwhile the lanky forward says he is delighted to be crowned Belgian league player of the year.

Speaking to the media at the award ceremony, Onauchu said he voted for himself and at the end, he’s happy to win both awards.

“This prize means a lot to me, because the Belgian league is difficult,” the Nigerian International told Eleven Sports.

“Yes, of course. Who knows whether that was the deciding vote,” Onuachu jokes.

Aside from the two individual awards, Onuachu also won the Belgium Cup and helped Genk qualify for the UEFA Champions League after they finished as runners-up to Club Brugge in the league.

Reports claimed that Arsenal, Lazio, Lyon and Lille were interested in his services ahead of next campaign.