In-form Nigeria’s Super Eagles and RKC Genk of Belgium striker, Paul Onuachu, has set a target for himself in the ongoing season, BSNSports.com.ng reports.

The lanky attacker joined the Belgium Jupiler League side last summer after a successful outing with Danish league side FC Midjtyland.

Since the start of the season Onuachu has been on fire for the Limburgers scoring in back to back matches.

“I want to continue to improve. Top scorer in Belgium would be nice because I dream of.

But I do not want to impose too much pressure on myself and the season is going well though, so we’ll see where I end.

I have already become champion in Denmark with Jess Thorup, at FC Midtjylland.