Paul Onuachu has revealed he was left very frustrated before his transfer to Belgian champions, Genk, finally came through.

The 25-year-old Nigeria striker had agreed a contract until 2024 with Genk, after protracted negotiations with Danish club, FC Midtjylland.

He revealed he was frustrated while the move took a longer time, but he remained calm.

“I was a bit frustrated because I wanted to come and had to wait and wait. But I have continued to believe in it and continue to work,” he said.

“I’m very happy because I’ve been looking forward to it since day one.” Onuachu also said he discussed the proposed move to Belgium with former Genk star, Wilfred Ndidi, who encouraged him to accept the deal.

“He (Ndidi) told me a lot about the club. Here I will be able to develop myself as a player, “said Onuachu, who will play with the number 18.

The Genk new striker further said he is equally good at scoring goals with his leg despite his height.

“I’m very tall, but also good with my feet. My strength is in the box, “Onuachu said at his press presentation.