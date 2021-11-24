Genk’s boss John Van den Brom is convinced that Paul Onuachu is good enough to play in Europe’s top 5 leagues.

Onuachu has been a revelation at Genk, scoring seven goals in his first season, before following it up with astonishing 36 goals last season.

Despite not being at his best this season, the big forward has netted 12 times in all competitions for Genk.

However, Onuachu has been linked with transfer elsewhere, but nothing concrete happened and the Limburgers then rewarded the attacker with a contract extension.

Commenting on why Onuachu is yet to get a move away, John vanden Brom stated that no team came for him, but maintained that it has nothing to do with his style of play.

“Paul Onuachu after his holiday will soon return to training at KRC Genk”, “Paul hoped for a transfer, but in the end no one came.”

“The last days before the closing of the mercato he realized that he would have to stay. Was he disappointed? Let’s just say it’s a boy who’s too sweet.”

“Dimitri De Condé then very cleverly extended Onuachu ‘s contract. But I still don’t understand that no club was concrete for him. Put Paul in a top league, surround him with even better players and he will score his goals there too. I really like him very much.”He concluded.

