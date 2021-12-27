Nigeria forward, Paul Onuachu, says he is still very much interested in leaving Belgian Pro League outfit, Genk.

Onuachu scored 35 goals in all competitions for the Club last season, but failed to secure his dream transfer and talks never materialised between Genk and his suitors.

The player has scored 12 goals in 16 games for the Genk this summer and a move from the Smurfs could still be on the card.

With the January window set to reopen the forward said, he won’t be ruling leaving in winter market or next summer.

“No agreements have been made this time, but if an offer comes in that is attractive to everyone, we will certainly talk,” Onuachu told Het Laatste Nieuws.”

The 27-year-old is currently down with hamstring injury and has been ruled out of Super Eagles African Cup of Nations party.