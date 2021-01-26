Genk of Belgium forward, Paul Onuachu says fans of the Super Eagles should be patient with him as he’s committed to replicating his form at club level with the Super Eagles.

Onuachu has scored 20 goals in 22 games for Genk this season making him the top scorer in the Belgian top division this season. He scored his 20th goal in the 1-2 loss to Zuite Waregem over the weekend.

His form for Genk is in sharp contrast with that of the Super Eagles where he hasn’t found the back of the net since scoring on his debut game in 2019. That has led to calls for the 26-year-old to be dropped.

Speaking on turning around, Onuachu said it’s all about patience from the fans as he’s not one who hides away from owning up to his struggles when it comes to scoring goals.

“I understand the desperation for me to replicate my club form with the Super Eagles and I must admit, I need to improve and soon the fans will see my club form with the Super Eagles. They should be patience with me like they have been for a while,” he said.