Super Eagles striker, Paul Onuachu, has expressed his happiness after scoring his first goal in almost two months.

The Genk forward scored his side’s opener to help his side to a 4-2 victory over Sporting Charleroi in the Belgian Jupiler League.

The former Midtjylland man, who was the best striker in Belgium last season, had not scored in his last six appearances for Genk in all competitions dating back to the end of October. His goal drought affected the Belgian Cup champions as they had not won a game since Onuachu’s goal against Waregem on the 31st of October. This drop-in form saw them go on a nine-game winless streak which saw them get ousted from Europe and the Belgian Cup.

